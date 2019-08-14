Longview’s King wants Lobos to focus “NOW” as they begin quest towards title defense

LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – Longview coach John King wasn’t terribly happy with his team’s first practice Monday.

He emphasized that if the Lobos are to have a chance to defend their state championship, they must put the work in now.

“The talk around town is never gonna stop I don’t think. And it probably shouldn’t,” said King when asked if his team needed to put last year’s title to bed with the start of fall camp.

“I mean our fanbase is excited. But our kids, they hadn’t talked a whole lot about it. You know, and they know that they have a mark on their chest, a bullseye on their chest, and they are going to have to go out and play. And 2019 hasn’t won a game yet,” added King.

“Big target. I mean everybody wants a piece of Lobos, and I know they’re gonna come after us so we getting better day by day,” said Longview senior linebacker Tyshawn Taylor.

There’s a reason why this group of lobos must prepare accordingly for its new journey. Longview only returns four starters on each side of the ball.

While many of those holes will be filled with players that got plenty of experience last year, King stresses that those guys have to step up, especially in how they get ready this month.

“That’s part of maturity and growing up and being a dog as they say. When it comes time to put up or shut up, you need to do it. You know, and let the fans do the talking, we need to do the playing. Having fun on Friday nights comes from putting in the work now,” explained King.

Longview’s defensive line will be one of their strengths, led by senior tackle Sawyer Goram Welch, a 3-star prospect with 13 division one college offers.

Offensively…we know about the coach’s son Haynes King, the Texas A&M commit who is considered to be one of the top quarterbacks in the country. But with the departure of record-setter Kamden Perry, senior Kaden Kearbey becomes his top target, a role that Kearby embraces having caught balls from the younger King since their middle school days.

“I have high expectations of myself and I plan on setting them goals,” said Kearbey.

“That’s what he does. He plays football. He doesn’t necessarily just play receiver. He plays football, and he’ll do whatever he is asked to do. And that’s how you win ball games with people like that. A guy with great hands, got above average speed. He’ll block, do a lot of things for us. So, he’s even played some quarterback from time to time. You know just one of those guys.”

“It’s our last ride. We gotta go out strong and finish with a bang,” exclaimed Kearbey.

