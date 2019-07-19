Longview’s King explains choosing A&M, why he won’t be changing his mind

From green and gold to maroon and white.

Out of a total 28 suitors Longview quarterback Haynes King chooses Texas A&M to continue his education and his football career.

While he says he’s relieved about putting the recruiting process behind him, the 4-star prospect explains why Jimbo Fisher and company won his services over Tennessee, Auburn, and Duke, He also describes what type of influence his dad, Longview coach John King, has had on his journey.

“Coach Fisher he’s proven to do great things with quarterbacks, develop them, and win some, win a bunch of games, and win championships, and then you know, Coach Dickey he has lot of experience under his belt as well. And they’re just building a great program right now,” said the soon to be Lobo senior.

“He went about it the right way, and he had to make some grown up decisions, and he made them. Some of them were tough. It wasn’t a irrational decision. It’s something he’s thought about in depth for a long time. And you know he had some great options. And the best option, and the best school for him was Texas A&M,” said coach John King.

The older King believes his son posses attributes that allow him to fit into any system. But the Aggies run a pro-style offense, just like they do at Longview.

“Doing that, I have a lot of experience, different types of offense, and you know it’ll help me in the long run,” said Haynes King.

And now that he has commited to the 12th Man, King says there won’t be any wavering, change of heart, decommitting, recommitting, or any of that sort. Haynes said he’s 100 percent committed to Gig’Em, and will remain that way simply in part because he gave those people his word.

“The way my dad and my mom raised me, you know, you are always gonna stay true to your word. Once I say I’m gonna do something, I’m gonna do it with the best of my ability. It means a lot just to know that you can give your trust to people as well as they can trust you. That’s a big part in this world right now,” said Haynes King.

Coach John King stressed that his son made “a selfish decision,” meaning that he did what he felt was best for him. He said that for the most part he just tried to answer the questions Haynes’ had throughout the process.

“As a parent, you’re not sure this day will ever come, you know I’ve had a lot of great players come through here. You didn’t think you’d be standing here ten years ago. You just wonder if your child would have a chance to play here, much less at the next level,” said John King

Haynes King emphasized he’s learned a lot of life lessons by playing for his father, and winning Longview’s first state championship in 81 years.

“Overcome adversity, to handle failure, to handle somebody getting on to you. I believe that I’ve learned really well from him. Learn a lot about yourself. How well you can compose yourself when things are going bad, even when things are going good,” said King.

Both Kings now turn their attention to defending their state crown.

They say they started talking about a potential back-to-back run on Christmas day, just three days after winning the 6A Division 2 crown in an epic 35-34 victory over Beaumont West Brook.

The Lobos open their 2019 fall camp on August 12th.