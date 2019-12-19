Longview’s King and Goram-Welch look to bring Lobo pride to Aggieland and the 40 Acres

LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) — Longview head football coach, John King, didn’t hold back on Wednesday, when asked what kind of player Jimbo Fisher and the Aggies are getting when they signed his son Haynes King.

​”They are getting a guy who is the total package in my opinion,” said King. “I hadn’t said that publically but I’m not going to be ashamed to say it today with the sun setting on his career here, but by far the best quarterback to ever play at Longview High School.

“​​Haynes literally grew up in this program, and led the Lobos to the 2018 state championship, and now gets to continue this dream ride in College Station.

​​”It’s exciting and almost surreal you know, growing up and watching all these great athletes come through Longview, and now it’s me,” said the younger King.​​

Headlining the fierce Lobo defensive line was Sawyer Goram-Welch, who came into the season with plenty of offers, and decided to spend the next few years terrorizing Big 12 offenses with the Texas Longhorns.​​

“They want me to be a versatile defensive lineman so I’m ready to take on that role and start winning games,” said Goram-Welch.​​

Sawyer and Haynes’ senior class went 40-3 in Longview, along with bringing home that state title.​​

So whether they’ll be Giggin Em in Aggieland or Hookin Em on the 40 Acres, their legacy as Lobos will never go away.​​

“To say you did it and go down in history with what these guys accomplished, it’s going to be hard to beat,” said coach King.

