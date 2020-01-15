Longview wins on last second shot over Lee, Whitehouse rallies past Jacksonville, Arp pulls away from West Rusk

KETK – Zion Stanley nailed a three-point basket as time expired to lift the Longview Lobos to a 56-54 triumph over rival Tyler Lee Tuesday.

Longview improved to 3-1 district play, and 19-6 overall, while the Red Raiders drop to 10-12 on the season and are now 0-3 in league action.

Senior guard Phillip Washington led the Lobos with 18 points, while Chase Glaspar added 12.

Teon Erwin finished with 15 points as the top scorer for Lee.

In District 16-5A, rivals Whitehouse and Jacksonville went looking for their first league victory Tuesday.

The Wildcats overcame a 23-17 halftime deficit, as they rallied past the Indians for a 56-49 win.

Cooper Clemons caught fire for Whitehouse, leading the way with 19 points. The Cats improve to 8-12 overall, and 1-3 in district.

Sophomore Vito High scored 25 points for the Tribe who drop to 0-4.

It was the battle of Highway 838 in District 16-3A.

The Arp Tigers used a pair of runs to take control against rival West Rusk Tuesday, eventually pulling away for a 74-46 victory.

Arp is now 11-5 on the year, and 4-0 in district play.

West Rusk falls to 15-7 on the season, and 2-2 in league action.

Daniel Clary led the Tigers with 14 points, while Johnathon Blackwell, and Colton Birdsong added 13 a piece.

Gavin Smith, and Talon Winings finished with ten points each for the Raiders.

Watch the video to see highlights of all three games.