ROBINSON, Texas (KETK) – Making their first ever TAPPS state tournament appearance, the Longview Trinity Lady Titans fell in an early hole Thursday in the 1A semis against Lubbock Kingdom Prep.

Trinity trailed 18-5 at halftime but fought back to get within six going into the fourth quarter.

However, Kingdom Prep held the Lady Titans at Bay and came away with the win 40-29.

Watch the video to see the highlights.