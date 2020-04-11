Longview trap shooter is aiming for a shot at the Tokyo Olympic Games

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – With the Tokyo games officially postponed until 2021 due to the covid-19 outbreak, many athletes have turned their focus on training for next year.

That includes an East Texas Olympic hopeful, who plans on going for the gold, in trap shooting.

Technique, precision, and confidence are just a few of the basic tools in Nicole Manhave’s arsenal, when she heads to the range, working to compete at the highest level.

“You don’t want to focus on the ones you miss, because you never know what’s going to happen,” said Manhave, “Always focus on the next bird.”

Nicole, a 20-year old, Longview native, would travel with her dad to Tyler three times a week when she first started shooting.

But for Olympic workouts, she has to make the six-hour drive to San Antonio, every Saturday morning.

“After you get you basics down it’s just a lot of practice and a lot of mental strength you have to gain,” said Manhave.

Nicole began shooting in 4-H, and has she climbed the ranks of the sport, she ended up having a streak of hitting 287 targets in a row and has been getting more attention in the skeet shooting world.

Now she’s putting in the time to have her name on an even bigger stage, the Olympics.

“At first I would have to get my amazement under control, I mean making it to that would be a huge accomplishment,” said Manhave. “I haven’t been shooting this sport very long compared to others that I’ve been doing it so it’s a huge step honestly.”

A huge step, which will now take another year, but well worth the wait, if she can make the cut.

“it would be amazing, get the flag to fly… yes,” said Manhave.

Watch the video to see the story.