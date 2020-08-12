Longview to play state title game rematch with West Brook in Lufkin

KETK – Talk about filling a hole in your schedule.

Longview Lobos head football coach John King tells KETK that his team will play the school they beat in December of 2018 to win the program’s first state football championship in 81 years.

Longview takes on Beaumont West Brook on Thursday October 15, ironically at the home of one of their fiercest East Texas rivals, Abe Martin Stadium in Lufkin.

The Lobos had hoped to keep their out of state date with West Monroe, which had been scheduled as their week four opponent for a match-up at Independence Stadium in Shreveport.

However, the Louisiana High School Activities Association has delayed the start of their football season until at least October 8th, and teams in the Pelican State may only be able to play a seven-game regular season.

The Lobos won an instant classic over West Brook in the Class 6A Division 2 State Championship game edging the Bruins 35-34.

Longview also fell at West Brook by a point in round one of the 2016 postseason, but returned the favor in the Bi-District round of the 2017 season.

The upcoming meeting between the Lobos and Bruins will mark the first regular season meeting for Longview against a Beaumont ISD program since 1942.