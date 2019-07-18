Longview QB Haynes King commits to Texas A&M

Ever since Longview won the 6A Division 2 state championship last December, a big question for then Lobos junior quarterback had been, where is he going to play college football.

Wednesday, Haynes King, the son of longtime Longview coach John King made that decision.

The state’s reigning offensive player of the year in Class 6A commits to the Texas A&M Aggies. Coach King confirms to KETK.

King had a total of 28 scholarship offers, and chooses the 12th Man over Tennessee, Auburn, and Duke.

King was the offensive MVP of the lobos state title win helping his team capture that state crown that had eluded the program for 81 years.

He completed 183-of-273 passes for 3,665 yards and 41 touchdowns last season. He also rushed for 568 yards on 71 carries, and eight touchdowns.