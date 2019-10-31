Longview native, Redskins lineman Trent Williams reveals he had cancer in head for six years

FILE – In this Dec. 16, 2018, file photo, Washington Redskins offensive tackle Trent Williams (71) sets up to block in front of Jacksonville Jaguars defensive end Yannick Ngakoue (91) during the second half of an NFL football game in Jacksonville, Fla. A person with knowledge of the situation says Williams has reported to the Redskins, ending his holdout. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity on Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019, because the team had not announced Williams’ return. He can be kept off the 53-man roster for up to three weeks after reporting. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack, File)

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KETK) – Tren Williams, a Washington Redskins lineman and former Longview Lobo, admitted to a group of reporters on Thursday that he had a tumor growing in his head for over six years.

According to an NBC Sports report, Williams, 31, said that the Redskins medical staff actually caught the tumor years ago, but assured him it was only minor. It turns out that it continued to grow in his head for the past half-decade.

“I guess nobody really took the time to realize what was going on. Football was more important, and to me, it was more important, too. I was told it was something minor, so I didn’t really question it. The lump continued to grow over the years, and it was concerning. But there was no pain involved. If I’m getting told by various people who I put my career in the hands of telling me that I’m fine, then I’m fine. That’s how I looked at it.” Trent Williams

Trent Williams said he almost lost his life. Was scary and still is. #redskins pic.twitter.com/M5fXH3ikGa — Kareem Copeland (@kareemcopeland) October 31, 2019

This is the latest twist for the former Lobo, who has been holding out since mini-camp and said he refuses to ever play for the Redskins organization again. Williams failed his physical after it was too uncomfortable to put on his helmet due to the surgery.

He said that he no longer trusts the organization, largely because of the medical staff. The left tackle did add that the mishap was “largely” not owner Dan Snyder’s fault.

Williams also said that for the two weeks he was in the hospital after the cancer was removed, none of his teammates paid him a visit. He had the procedure done in Chicago.