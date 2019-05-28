Longview Lobo super fan Ruby Floyd dies at 62 Video

LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) - The Longview Lobo community is in mourning.

One of the school's most visible fans for decades has passed away.

Ruby Floyd, who was always a fixture at lobo home games, has died at the age of 62.

The Longview Independent School District posted on social media Monday that they will "still hear their amazing cheerleader Miss Ruby in the stands, thanking her for her love, support, and sweet cheers."

She was also present at many other Longview events, like Alleyfest, the Juneteenth, Christmas, and Martin Luther King day parades, and downtown activities, often times on her bike.

Floyd was a regular at Newgate Mission as well, a charity that serves the homeless, and low income people in Longview.

Watch the video to see the story. Images are courtesy of the Longview Independent School District.