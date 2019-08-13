Longview, John Tyler game will be shown on ESPN2

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The Longview Lobos and the John Tyler Lions are East Texas powerhouses and now they’ll get to show off their skills to a national audience.

The September 12 game between the two schools will be shown on ESPN2 and will be played at CHRISTUS Trinity Mother Frances Rose Stadium. The game will kick off at 7 p.m.

The game is being featured as a part of the GEICO ESPN High School Football Showcase.

Both teams are ranked No. 6 in the state in their respective classifications with the Lobos in 6A and the Lions in 5A. Longview is the defending 6A state champions after an undefeated run in 2018.

John Tyler fell in the fourth round of the playoffs to Highland Park 42-35 after blowing a 21 point lead in the fourth quarter.