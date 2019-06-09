Young boxer from Tyler is headed to the Junior Olympics National Tournament Video

TYLER, Texas (KETK) -- We've got a young boxer from Tyler, who is going to get to showcase her skills on the national level.

Deja Estrella Garcia, is 13 years old, and she is the Junior Olympics Texas State champion.

She and her family are preparing for a trip to Madison, Wisconsin, where she will compete in the National Junior Olympics tournament, starting on June 23rd.

She says sparring with her brother made her fall in love with the sport, and now she'll have the rest of East Texas, cheering for her at nationals.

If you would like to help the family with travel expenses, click the link here.