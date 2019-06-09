Local Sports

Young boxer from Tyler is headed to the Junior Olympics National Tournament

By:

Posted: Jun 08, 2019 10:56 PM CDT

Updated: Jun 09, 2019 10:44 AM CDT

Young boxer from Tyler is headed to the Junior Olympics National Tournament

TYLER, Texas (KETK) -- We've got a young boxer from Tyler, who is going to get to showcase her skills on the national level.

Deja Estrella Garcia, is 13 years old, and she is the Junior Olympics Texas State champion.

She and her family are preparing for a trip to Madison, Wisconsin, where she will compete in the National Junior Olympics tournament, starting on June 23rd.

She says sparring with her brother made her fall in love with the sport, and now she'll have the rest of East Texas, cheering for her at nationals.

If you would like to help the family with travel expenses, click the link here.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Latest News