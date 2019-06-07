Whitehouse’s River Tomlinson earns Earl Campbell scholarship

TYLER, Texas (KETK) — Thursday afternoon, at Willowbrook Country Club in Tyler, the fifth annual Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award scholarship was given to a Whitehouse track athlete.

River Tomlinson ran the hurdles for the Wildcats, but it was mainly his academics, which earned him this honor.

Tomlinson will be attending the University of Texas at Austin, Earl’s alma mater, to study biophysics.

Earl Campbell wasn’t able to make it to the ceremony this year, but his son Christian, was there to shake River’s hand.

Tomlinson says it’s just an honor to have anything awarded to him, that has the name Earl Campbell attached.