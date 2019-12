WHITEHOUSE, Texas (KETK) — They saved one of the best games for last Saturday night in Whitehouse, as the Wildcats hosted Mabank in the Jasper Ventures Classic finale.

Whitehouse was able to hang on to beat the Panthers 44-41 in a thriller at C.L. Nix Wildcat Arena.

The Wildcats will be back home on December 3rd, hosting the Center Roughriders.