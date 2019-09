ROUND ROCK, Texas (KETK) — It was a rough outing Wednesday morning for Wells.

The Pirates lost 12-2, to the New Home Leopards in the 1A State Semifinal round at the Dell Diamond in Round Rock.

The game was tied 2-2 in the 4th inning, but the East Texans had no answer for New Home’s late offensive explosion.

But this was still a historic season for the Pirates, who made it to the state tournament for the first time in program history.