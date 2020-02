TYLER, Texas (KETK) — Former Whitehouse Wildcat, Tanner Roach, set the tone early for UT Tyler, by running out a throw to first on the first the Patriots’ first at-bat of the game on Saturday against Tarleton State.

The Pats would later explode for four runs in the 6th inning, before going on to beat the Texans 6-2 in Game Two of this season-opening series.

UT Tyler will be playing for the sweep on Sunday, with the first pitch scheduled for 1:00 p.m. at Irwin Field.