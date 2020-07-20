UIL will meet Monday to discuss state of fall sports, extracurricular activities

A pylon displays a sign for the UIL state football championships in the end zone in Arlington, Texas, Saturday, Dec. 17, 2016. (AP Photo/LM Otero)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The University Interscholastic League is expected to meet on Monday to further discuss the plans for fall athletics and extracurricular activities in Texas. The conversations among UIL officials have been happening throughout the summer, yet a concrete plan hasn’t been announced as officials monitor the COVID-19 pandemic.

On Friday, the Texas Association of Private and Parochial Schools (TAPPS) announced it would push the start of fall sporting events until late September with current conditions of coronavirus in the state.

In a release, TAPPS says players will be allowed to return to practice on Sept. 8. Volleyball and individual sports can start play on Sept. 21. Football and fall soccer is scheduled to begin the week of Sept. 28.

Last week, with rising COVID-19 cases in Texas, school districts, athletic directors and health officials jumped ahead of the UIL, calling for a pause on fall sports plans.

The UIL allowed athletic programs to resume summer strength and conditioning workouts in June as long as health protocols were in place. Restrictions were eased last week, allowing students to participate in one-on-one drills and locker room access.