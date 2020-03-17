UIL postpones all high school athletics, including spring football, until March 29th

TYLER, Texas (KETK) — The coronavirus continues to keep sports schedules changing, and on Monday, the UIL announced, all Texas high school athletics will be put on hold until March 29th.

In a memo sent out to all our Texas athletic directors and coaches, schools shall not conduct any practices or use school facilities.

This includes open gyms and weight rooms.

This also includes spring football, which affects our 6A and 5A programs.

There is still the possibility that spring football could be canceled for the rest of the school year, and it that happens then teams can resume practice on August 3rd and will be able to add a scrimmage.