ABILENE, Texas - Down by 10 headed into the fourth quarter the SFA football team mounted a furious rally and forced overtime when senior kicker Storm Ruiz nailed a game-tying 27-yard field goal with 27 seconds to go but Abilene Christian's Luke Anthony hit Kobe Clark for a 22-yard touchdown in the second overtime that proved to be the difference in the 'Jacks' 31-24 double overtime setback Saturday evening at Wildcat Stadium.

First Quarter• Neither team up came up with anything on each of their first two drives of the game, but once the 'Jacks got the ball back for the third time it proved to be the charm. It took all of 11 seconds for the visitors to get on the board as Self hit Gipson on a short swing pass before the freshman wide receiver raced 78 yards to the endzone. Gipson's score put SFA on top 7-0 with 8:01 left in the quarter. • That one scoring play by the 'Jacks covered more yards than Abilene Christian amassed in the entire quarter. The Wildcats were held to just 75 yards on their four first-quarter possessions.