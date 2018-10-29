TJC women's soccer beats Navarro 1-0, Apaches win Region 14 title Video

TYLER, Texas (KETK) -- The TJC women only lost one match during teh 2018 regular season, falling 3-2 to Navarro College.

The Apaches got their chance to avenge that loss on Sunday night, as they faced the Bulldogs in the Region 14 championship game.

Late in the first half, the match was still scoreless, when Maria de la Fuente, put the ball in the net, giving Tyler a one goal lead.

TJC would hold that lead throughout, beating Navarro 1-0, and winning the conference title.

The Apaches now advance to the NJCAA South district Championship, where they will host Jones County Junior College, this upcoming weekend.