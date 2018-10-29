Local Sports

TJC's Laura Arnold competes in the RBC Pro Challenge

TYLER, Texas (KETK) -- The 2018 RBC Pro Challenge started Cunday morning, at Tyler Tennis and Swim.

One of the opening matches, featured Bianca Turati, from the University of Texas at Austin, taking on TJC Apache, Laura Arnold.

Arnold, is the number one junior college  player, whileTurati is the top player in Division One.

They are both international players, who decided to play college tennis in the Lone star State, Arnold is from Switzerland and Turati is from Italy.

Turati would go on to win the match, but they may get a chance to face one another again next year in the Big 12, since Arnold will be going to play for Oklahoma State.

The RBC Pro Challenge continues all week long, and will finish up next Sunday.

