TJC men's soccer wins 2018 Region 14 Championship

Posted: Oct 27, 2018 11:36 PM CDT

Updated: Oct 27, 2018 11:36 PM CDT

TYLER, Texas (KETK) -- The TJC Apaches have won six men's soccer national championship, and after their victory on Saturday night, they are another step closer to claiming their seventh title.

The Apaches hosted Paris Junior College in the Region 14 Conference Championship game, and took care of the Dragon, with a 5-0 victory.

Now Tyler advances to the NJCAA South District Championship, where they will look to lock in a spot in the National Tournament.

