Three Kilgore athletes are set to represent the Bulldogs at the collegiate level

KILGORE, Texas (KETK) — Three more Kilgore seniors signed on the dotted line Friday to play their respective sport at the next level.



Sprinter Cameron Jackson will run track for Arkansas-Little Rock.



Jackson won a bronze medal in the hundred at state as a junior, qualified for the UIL State Meet in both 2018 and 2019.

Four-year starter Wanya McIntyre signs to play soccer at Hardin-Simmons in Abilene.



McIntyre scored 67 goals in his career and helped lead the Bulldogs to the 2017 state championship as a freshman, and he was the district’s MVP this past season.



Jada Abercrombie will be heading to East Central University in Oklahoma, to play volleyball at the division-two level.



She was the top hitter in district 16 4A as a senior with 234 kills and 36 blocks.