Three Kilgore athletes are set to represent the Bulldogs at the collegiate level

Local Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

KILGORE, Texas (KETK) — Three more Kilgore seniors signed on the dotted line Friday to play their respective sport at the next level.


Sprinter Cameron Jackson will run track for Arkansas-Little Rock.


Jackson won a bronze medal in the hundred at state as a junior, qualified for the UIL State Meet in both 2018 and 2019.

Four-year starter Wanya McIntyre signs to play soccer at Hardin-Simmons in Abilene.


McIntyre scored 67 goals in his career and helped lead the Bulldogs to the 2017 state championship as a freshman, and he was the district’s MVP this past season.

Jada Abercrombie will be heading to East Central University in Oklahoma, to play volleyball at the division-two level.


She was the top hitter in district 16 4A as a senior with 234 kills and 36 blocks.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Right Now

Don't Miss

KETK Twitter & Facebook

KETK NBC

Community Calendar