The “Tyler Rose” Earl Campbell turns 65 years old

TYLER, Texas (KETK) — It’s difficult to find much to celebrate in the sports world these past few weeks, but today, we can all celebrate the Tyler Rose’s birthday.

Earl Campbell has turned 65 years old.

Campbell was born right here in Tyler, on March 29th, 1955.

He was a standout running back for the John Tyler Lions, then went on to play for Daryl K. Royal and the Texas Longhorns.

He won the Heisman Trophy and was the number one overall pick in the 1978 draft, selected by the Houston Oilers.

He made five pro bowls and has his jersey number retired in college and the NFL.

He now has an annual college football award called the Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award, which goes to the top offensive player with ties to the lone star state.

Happy birthday, to East Texas legend, Earl Campbell.