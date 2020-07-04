The Brook Hill School will not be suspending their summer workouts

BULLARD, Texas (KETK) — While many schools in our area have postponed their summer workout programs for the next two weeks due to the recent spike in coronavirus cases in Texas, the Brook Hill School in Bullard says their schedule will continue as planned.

On Saturday, athletic director, Wally Dawkins, said the school will continue to adhere to the recommendations and requirements set for by governor Greg Abbott but do not plan on pausing their workouts.

Male and female student-athletes will have workouts on Mondays, Tuesdays, and Thursdays during July, and they will also be hosting sports-specific camps for grade kindergarten through 8th starting this coming week.

Dawkins says he wants everyone to know, the school is committed to providing opportunities for students to return to as near normal situations on campus as possible this summer, and into the fall.