Texas State 7on7 Organization officially cancels 2020 state tournament due to COVID-19

(KETK) — Reports began coming out on Sunday, and on Monday the Texas State 7on7 Organization made it official, there will not be a championship tournament in 2020, due to the coronavirus.

7on7 is independent of the UIL and runs from April until late June when the state tournament is held in College Station.

7on7 is non-contact football, which helps keep skill players sharp for the upcoming fall season.

No high school coaches can be involved with these teams.

Reginald Coleman has been coaching the John Tyler 7on7 team for 16 years and says he hates that his guys will have to miss out on a sport that gets them better at the game and helps to build bonds amongst their team.

“It’s going to be kind of hard considering the summer they had last summer,” said Coleman. “We got to go places, we got a lot of reps, guys got to see a lot of things and do a lot of things and also it was that coming together and having that family bond.”

This will be the first time Texas will not have a 7on7 tournament since 1997.