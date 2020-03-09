Texas East Gymnastics hosts 14th annual Rose City Classic at UT Tyler

TYLER, Texas (KETK) — For the 14th year in a row, Texas East Gymnastics hosted the annual Rose City Classic, at the Herrington Patriot Center on the UT Tyler campus.

Girls from across the area got the opportunity to compete close to home, which doesn’t come often since many of the meets are hundreds of miles away.

This is also a massive fundraiser for the organization, but it also lets girls, of whatever skill level, be able to learn and grow, in the sport they love.

This year, they also raised money for Hi-way 80 Mission.

Things will be heating up for these athletes in the coming weeks, so this event is a great primer for their upcoming competitions.