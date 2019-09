TYLER, Texas (KETK) — It’s a new season for the Texas College Steers, as they took the field at Christus Trinity Mother Frances Rose Stadium in Tyler on Saturday morning, taking on the Lane College Dragons.

The defense looked to hold strong early, but T.C.’s offense never could find any traction, as they lost their opener 29-0.

Texas College will be back on the gridiron in Tyler this coming Saturday, hosting Lyon College at 11:00 a.m.