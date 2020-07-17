TAPPS delays the start to high school football and other fall sports

TYLER, Texas (KETK) — On Friday morning, TAPPS, who governs many of the private school athletic programs in Texas, announced their plan to return to play in fall, and have pushed the start of many sports back by a month.

Students will be able to start practice on September 8th, with volleyball beginning their matches on September 21st.

However, football will not be able to start playing games until September 28th, which means most schools will begin that Friday, October 2nd.

Football season was supposed to begin on August 28th.

Here in East Texas, this decision affects Grace Community School, All Saints, Bishop Gorman, and The Brook Hill School in Bullard.