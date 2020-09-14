Spring Hill cancels this week’s football game with Henderson due to COVID concerns with HISD

According to the Henderson Independent School District, Spring Hill has decided to not play the Lions in football this coming Friday.

Spring Hill athletic director Weston Griffis did confirm, the decision was made due to Henderson’s higher number of COVID-19 cases.

Henderson High School just recently went to online learning.



This is the second time in a row Henderson’s upcoming opponent has canceled after Kaufman did so last week.

Spring Hill will now host Anna on Friday, no word yet on Henderson’s plans.