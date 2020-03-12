SFA looks to continue their tradition of championships in Southland Tournament

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KETK) — This season, SFA has gotten back to their winning ways, finishing the regular season with a 28-3 overall record, including one monstrous victory over the Duke Blue Devils.

But now, the Jacks a preparing for the biggest week of the season so far, as they get set for the Southland Conference Tournament.

“They understand what they’re legacy could possibly be, but you know around here we’re judged on the success we have in this month the spring is what matters at SFA,” said head coach Kyle Keller.

“We want to win you know, we’ve been getting a lot of buzz nationally and you know we try to keep that on the outside,” said senior Nathan Bain. “But you can’t but hear, but we know how important this is for us.”

“We’re very excited, we knew that back in July as a brother bond that we brought together here as SFA that we were destined for greatness and we’re not done yet, ” said junior Cameron Johnson.

Johnson might be from Little Rock, Arkansas, but he spent their first two years of his college career at TJC in Tyler, and then joined the Lumberjacks in Nacogdoches this season.

He says he looks forward to bringing back a title, as an honorary East Texan.

“Now that I’ve been here three years East Texas is my second home with me playing in Tyler and transferring just an hour and fifteen up the road I feel like I’m still in Tyler,” said Johnson. “So I brought whatever I had in Tyler down here and added more to my game.”

It’s seasons such as this, which has brought guys from places like Tyler, or the Bahamas, to play in Nacogdoches.

“It’s in our DNA, we talk about DNA, we want to win we have a history of winning and that’s what we want to keep on doing you know because it’s a school of champions,” said Bain.

Their next step to a title with be on Friday in Katy, in the semifinal round of the Southland Conference Tournament.