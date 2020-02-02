SFA knocks off rival Sam Houston 81-76 in Huntsville

HUNTSVILLE, TX — The SFA men’s basketball team went into the half tied with Sam Houston State 36-36, but took control in the second half to defeat the Bearkats 81-76 on the road Saturday. SFA moved to 19-3 overall and 10-1 in action with the victory.

The ‘Jacks had four players score in double figures, led by Gavin Kensmil, who had 17 points, six rebounds and two blocks. Nathan Bain added 16 points, six rebounds, four assists and four steals and Kevon Harris chipped in as well with 16 points.

Led by Bain’s four offensive rebounds, SFA did a great job crashing the offensive glass, pulling down 12 boards that resulted in 15 second chance points.

The SFA defense caused its share of mistakes in Saturday’s game, forcing 15 Sam Houston State turnovers. Those takeaways turned into 20 points on the other end of the floor. Bain’s four steals led the way individually for the ‘Jacks.

INSIDE THE BOX

» SFA outscored Sam Houston State 45-40 in the second half after a halftime tie to pick up the victory.

» SFA recorded 15 total assists in the game.

» SFA had a 34-27 edge on the boards in the win.

» The SFA defense forced 15 turnovers.

» The ‘Jacks were active in affecting shots on the defensive end, recording five blocks as a team.

» SFA cleaned up on the offensive glass, collecting 12 offensive boards in the game.

» Gavin Kensmil led the ‘Jacks with a game-high 17 points.

» SFA got a game-high six rebounds from both Nathan Bain and Gavin Kensmil.

GAME SUMMARY

After falling behind 36-28, SFA went on an 8-0 run with 2:36 left in the first half to tie the game at 36, a score that would hold until halftime. SFA took advantage of seven Sam Houston State turnovers in the period, and scoring 11 points of those tunrovers.

Sam Houston State then snagged a 60-54 advantage before SFA responded by going on a 9-0 run, finished off by Harris’ three, to seize a 63-60 lead with 4:13 to go in the contest. The ‘Jacks kept expanding the margin and coasted the rest of the way for the 81-76 win. SFA got out on the break in the period, scoring 14 fast break points.

NEXT UP

The 'Jacks are back in action on Wednesday, when they'll take on Nicholls in Nacogdoches at 6:30 p.m.