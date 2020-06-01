Rose Capital East holds first practice after COVID-19 delayed season

TYLER, Texas (KETK) — Baseball is back in East Texas.

Sunday evening, the rose capital east, little league team, held their first practice of the season, at Golden Road Park in Tyler.

Normally they would have been wrapping up their season by now, but due to the coronavirus, it was delayed.

But on Sunday, they were back on the field, stretching their legs, while working on social distancing.

This year, players can only use their own equipment and will need to bring their own bottles of war.

This season is expected to last a month.

But with all the new protocols in place and more of an emphasis on safety, everyone is just excited to play baseball in east texas, once again.

“We’re fired up, I mean, when you think about it, these kids have been at home for two months you know just having to do the online learning they’ve been out of school they haven’t seen their friends and just to get back out here and get back on the ballfield man it’s fantastic, I mean we’re really excited,” said team vice president Bryan Carter.

The first game of the season is scheduled for June 15th, at Golden Road Park.