Red All-Stars shut out Blue in 2019 Heart of a Champion Bowl

Posted: Jun 08, 2019 11:11 PM CDT

Updated: Jun 09, 2019 10:45 AM CDT

TYLER, Texas (KETK) -- It was a dominating showcase by the Red All-Stars on Saturday night, as they shutout the Blue Team 27-0 in the 9th annual Fellowship of Christian Athletes, Heart of a Champion Bowl at Christus Trinity Mother Frances Rose Stadium in Tyler.

The game opened with both teams turning the ball over, but Red was able to take an early 3-0 lead.

But late in the first quarter, they handed the ball off to Hallsville running back, Tristan Driggers, and the Bobcat was able to find the endzone, and give Red a 10-0 lead.

However, this showdown was more about giving these seniors one last chance represent their high schools, as well as show solidarity in their faith.

