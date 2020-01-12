Precious Ivy leads TVCC to 85-67 win over Kilgore College in her head coaching debut

KILGORE, Texas (KETK) — The Trinity Valley Lady Cardinals have been through a whirlwind of emotions, starting on Friday when head coach Gerald Ewing resigned from his position.

The following Saturday, they made their way down Highway 31 to face off against rival Kilgore College, but this time they were being led by their now former assistant coach, Precious Ivy.

Ivy had already spent time on the coaching staffs at Houston Baptist and Tyler Junior College, but this would be her first game as a head coach.

When the game started, the Lady Rangers jumped out to an early lead, and TVCC had a hard time scoring from the field.

But the Lady Cardinals were able to weather the storm, and came away with an 85-67 victory, and making Coach Ivy 1-0 in her career.