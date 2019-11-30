Pottsboro upsets Malakoff in close game, winning 38-31

WYLIE, Texas (KETK) – A close game ended in an upset for Malakoff as they fell to Pottsboro 38-21.

The Cardinals will continue in the playoffs and play the Gladewater Bears in the fourth round.

Watch the video for the game highlights.

