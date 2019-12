ARLINGTON, Texas — The mission was completed for the Pleasant Grove Hawks.

Bruce Garrett finished with 254 yards and three touchdowns to earn the offensive MVP in Pleasant Grove’s 35-21 win over Wimberley in the 4A DII State Championship game.

The Hawk defense held the Texans in check for most of the game, giving up just 252 yards and finishing with three sacks, two by defensive MVP Marcus Burris.