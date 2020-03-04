Pleasant Grove Showstoppers rank Best of the Best in dance competition

Texarkana, Texas (KTAL) – Pleasant Grove High School Showstoppers ranked “Best of the Best” at Gussie Nell Davis Dance Classic on Feb. 8.
The showstoppers competed in Kilgore, Texas against medium and large teams divisions. The competition included kick, military, pom, and officer routines.
The team received the following awards:
- Outstanding Team (voted by all teams)
- WOW Awards in Pom, Military, and Officer Jazz,
- Judges Awards in Pom, Kick, Military, and Officer Jazz
- Team Sweepstakes Award
- Gussie Nell Davis Award (scored a 93 or above on all routines)
- Platinum Best Overall in Precision, Choreography, Technique, and Presentation
- Division 1 Rating for Officer Jazz
- 2nd Place Academic Champion
- Medium/Large Team Best in Class Champion
- Best of the Best Team (received the top score out of all teams in the competition)
Under the direction of Tori DePriest, the showstoppers will compete in the Crowd Pleasers National Showcase in Galveston, Texas on March 28.