Patrick Mahomes offers encouraging words to the Texas Tech class of 2020

(KETK) — Around East Texas, we know Patrick Mahomes as a standout quarterback for the Whitehouse Wildcats, and the world now knows him as an NFL MVP and a Super Bowl champion.

But in Lubbock, he’ll always be a Red Raider, and on Saturday, the East Texan sent some words of encouragement to the Texas Tech class of 2020.



“We’ve all had to take a moment and learn to adjust to these new challenges., and when the odds are stacked against us, we make a play and I can tell you this is going to make us all more competitive and hungrier than ever,” said Mahomes.

“Remember, this is a day to celebrate, to look back on the friends you made, the professors who have changed your life, and the memories that you will cherish forever,” said Mahomes. “Whatever plans lie in front of you, I have no doubt you will go out there and show the world what it means to come from Lubbock, Texas. Go out and win your Super Bowl. Congrats, Class of 2020. I can’t wait to see what you do next.”

Mahomes and the Chiefs are set to open the NFL regular season at Arrowhead Stadium on September 10th, against the Houston Texans.