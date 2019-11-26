Palestine prepares for first third-round matchup since 2004

PALESTINE, Texas (KETK) — For the past 14 seasons, the Palestine Wildcats have spent Thanksgiving week at home.

This year, they’re spending it preparing for Midlothian Heritage, and wouldn’t have it any other way.

“This is a week you’ll remember for the rest of your life,” said head coach Lance Angel. “We just want to enjoy it and be ready, focused and ready to play.”

“Thanksgiving week, it’s going to be a great practice and we’re going to stay focused and just keep our confidence up,” said senior Jeremiah Davis.

After leaving the program in 2014, coach Angel returned to the Wildcats back in May, and can’t say enough about what this senior class has meant to him and this program.

“The seniors could have easily not bought into what we were asking them to do,” said Angel. “But they did and made a commitment to it and been great leaders on our team.”

Leaders, like stand-out running back, Davis, whose big late runs helped kill the clock in their 19-14 area round victory over previously undefeated Huffman-Hargrave.

Both he and his coach credit their league, the vaunted District of Doom, for preparing them for deep runs such as this.

“It’s a big accomplishment, it just feels amazing because this district, it’s a hard district and it feels great to make it through it and break through it,” said Davis.

“Playing tough teams, and even getting beat makes you better,” said Angel. “With every loss, we learn something, every close game we learn something and we and we feel like we got better.”

So it looks to be a happy Thanksgiving in Palestine, as these dedicated seniors, and the rest of the Wildcats, get ready to gear up, for a Black Friday showdown.

“It’s a great feeling, it’s just the best feeling in the world,” said Davis.

They will kickoff against Heritage at 2:30 Friday afternoon at Midway Panthers Stadium.