TYLER, Texas (KETK) — Wednesday was the final day of the MLB draft, and we had another East Texan chosen to head to the big leagues.

Former Bullard Panther and TJC pitcher, Peyton Miller, will be joining the Oakland Athletics.

The A’s chose him with the 434th overall pick in the 14th round.

During his time in Tyler, he and the Apaches made it to the national championship game in 2018, and came up just short of making it back to the NJCAA World Series in 2019.