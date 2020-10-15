NCAA selects ETBU as site for 2023 NCAA Division III National Softball Championship

MARSHALL, Texas (KETK) – East Texas Baptist University will host the NCAA Division III National Softball Championship in 2023.

Games will be played at the university’s Taylor Field complex, which includes a locker room that can accommodate 32 students, coaches offices and space for team meetings.

The university plans to increase seating at the field before the national tournament takes place May 25-30, 2023, , an announcement from ETBU said.

This is the first time East Texas Baptist will host an NCAA Softball National Championship. However, Tiger Softball is no stranger to NCAA championship success.

Recently ETBU had a successful season this spring with 15-0, which was the team’s first-ever undefeated season.

“We are honored that the NCAA selected ETBU and the city of Marshall to show hospitality for championship teams that will travel and have the best quality championship experience. ETBU Softball has been blessed through our softball complex, championship program, and support of our local community. We are excited to pass forward these blessings to the teams that will compete here in Marshall and utilize our outstanding facility. In addition, we are proud to be able to offer an on-a-university-campus championship experience for these premiere collegiate athletes.” Janae Shirley, Tiger Softball Head Coach

ETBU Softball also has a history of NCAA achievements, including winning the national championship title in 2010.

The NCAA sports committees made the nearly 450 selections of host sites based on criteria that included the ability to create an outstanding experience for student-athletes, along with adherence to NCAA sport-specific bid specifications.

Specifications can include, but are not limited to:

Providing optimal facilities

Ease of travel to the location

Ample lodging

And adherence to NCAA principles which include providing an atmosphere that is safe and respects the dignity of all attendees.

For the complete list of NCAA championship sites, click here.

ETBU President J. Blair Blackburn said the tournament will bring thousands of visitors to Marshall.

“The Marshall and regional economy will be bolstered by this event as well as ETBU’s excellence in facilities, service and hospitality to host future NCAA tournaments,” Blackburn said. “These championships will bring greater recognition and garner even more interest for our University here on the Hill and for the city of Marshall.”