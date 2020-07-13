Majority of junior college fall sports moved to spring nationwide

Athletic conferences and leagues across the country have been in flux, trying to figure out how to handle fall sports during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Well, on Monday, we got the answer from the National Junior College Athletic Association, they will be moving the majority fall sports to the spring.

Our greatest focus is and always has been providing the best opportunities for our student-athletes,” stated Dr. Christopher Parker, NJCAA President & CEO. “Through a unified effort from our Presidential Advisory Council, the Board of Regents, and leadership staff, our most recent plan of action provides a path that keeps our student-athletes competing at the highest level with proper safety measures in place. As we move forward as an association, we will continue to provide opportunities for our student-athletes, coaches, and all those involved with the NJCAA to be safe and successful. Dr. Christopher Parker

There are 54 football teams playing NJCAA schools in the U.S. and here in East Texas, which would include Kilgore College, Trinity Valley, and Tyler Junior College.

In this proposal, football practice will begin March 1st, with the season starting March 25th.

Teams will play a maximum of seven games, with the national championship and bowl games starting June 3rd.

The other fall sports will resume practice on January 4th.

The announcement also gives schools until July 27 to decide if they want to not field a team in any particular sport for the entire school year. In other words, just skip the 2020-21 academic year all together.

This fall, schools will be able to practice from August 13th to October 10th and will be allowed to schedule two scrimmages.

While football and basketball will move to the spring, the teams could potentially scrimmage in the fall.

Basketball will begin practice on January 11 with the season starting on January 29. The 29-game season will end on March 27 with championships to begin on April 19.

Under this announcement, Division 3 cross county and half marathon will not move seasons and will continue with competitions in the fall.