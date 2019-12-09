Louisiana Tech to matchup against Miami in 2019 Walk-On’s Independence Bowl

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Walk-On’s Independence Bowl has released the names of the teams set to play in its 44th game on Thursday, Dec. 26.

According to the release, the oldest-bowl game in college football will feature the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs (9-3, 6-2) and Miami Hurricanes (6-6, 4-4).

Led by their seventh- year head coach Skip Holtz, Louisiana Tech is making its sixth-consecutive bowl appearance, winning the previous five bowl games. The Bulldogs have appeared in the Independence Bowl four previous times in the bowl’s 43-year history, with the last appearance being in 2008 against Northern Illinois. Louisiana Tech and Maryland played in the Independence Bowl’s lone tie game in 1990.

“We are so excited for the opportunity to play in our home state at this year’s Independence Bowl,” said Tech Director of Athletics Tommy McClelland. “This is a great chance for our fans to support the Bulldogs in their quest for six consecutive bowl wins. We have a strong history at Independence Stadium and are looking forward to returning to Shreveport for another postseason contest. I would like to congratulate head coach Skip Holtz and the rest of the program for a sixth straight postseason appearance.”

The Walk-On’s Independence Bowl’s bowl week and game day will be full of events for the public to attend. The schedule of public events is listed below:

• Monday, December 23 at 5:30 p.m. (Shreveport Municipal Auditorium): “Big Game Show” presented by Mike and Judy McCarthy

• Tuesday, December 24 at 7:30 a.m. (Shreveport Convention Center): Fellowship of Christian Athletes Breakfast

• Thursday, December 26 at 9 a.m. (Louisiana Boardwalk Outlets): Parade and Pep Rally

• Thursday, December 26 at 10 a.m. (Silver Lot outside north endzone of Independence Stadium): Coca-Cola Fan Fest and Tailgate Party presented by Coors Light

Tickets for the 2019 Walk-On’s Independence Bowl between Louisiana Tech and Miami are available now, visit WalkOnsIndependenceBowl.com/tickets.