Longview Lobos open summer workouts after more than three months away from campus

LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – The Longview Lobos know more than most, if you want to celebrate state championship moments like this in December, you have to get to work when the sun beats down in June.

“Everybody wants to see, but it’s who puts in the work, I feel like we’re a good program, we put in lots of work we take the time to perfect our craft and we keep on doing it and ain’t no way to go but up,” said senior safety and linebacker Kybo Jamerson.

On Monday the UIL allowed schools to open up their summer workout programs, as teams such as Longview look to make up for lost time since they missed out on spring football.

“I feel like it makes it way more important, with us not being able to really build any chemistry at all over spring, it forces us to come in the summertime and work even harder,” said senior running back Kaden Meredith.

“I hate it a lot, man, spring ball was supposed to be everybody’s time to come up and get better, get ready for that experience at least, to get back in the groove,” said Jamerson.

For coach John King, it was tough missing those practices, but now, more than seeing them get back to work, he’s just happy to be with his team once again.

“It was exciting to see the guys, first time we had them all as a group since March the 6th and I know they’re ready to get back going,” said King. “They were excited about it bright and early this morning and here on time which is quite a surprise for some of them.”

So as the Lobos adjust to new social distancing policies and working to stay as safe as possible, they also understand, to earn that Longview pedigree, you’ve got to put in the time, when very few are watching.