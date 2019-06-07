Linden-Kildare played for more than just a state title

The Linden-Kildare Tigers lost to Big Sandy Dallardsville, 7-1 in the 2A state title game.

For L.K., this postseason run was about much more than winning a state championship.

Less than a month ago one of their teammates, Caleb Taylor, died of an accidental shooting.

The entire L.K. community rallied together as the Tigers dedicated their accomplishments to his memory, and they wound as State Runners-Up.

”We did it for him. This was all about him,” said senior shortstop Dalton Alford. ”It brought us together as a team, it helped us tremendously.”

“That was everything. That was something that sparked us early on in the playoffs. Since then we kind of have been playing for him. And you see it in the back of some people’s caps around here. Everyone knew that we had an audience member that wasn’t in the audience. And so that was always a part of the game,” said Tigers senior third-baseman and pitcher Jacob Owen.

“High school kids shouldn’t have to deal with the death of a classmate, and unfortunately, these guys had to do it in the middle of a playoff run,” said head coach John Roberts. “I was just proud of the way they handled it all the way around, that’s tough at any age.”​​​​​​​

So L.K. wraps up its fourth all-time state tournament appearance, and its first since 1985 with a 20-10 record.