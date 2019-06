Linden-Kildare beats Valley Mills 5-0, Tigers headed to state championship Video

ROUND ROCK, Texas (KETK) -- Linden-Kildare is headed to the title game, after knocking off the Valley Mills Eagles, 5-0 at the Dell Diamond in Round Rock in the state baseball semifinal round.

The Tigers will now face the defending state champion Big Sandy Dallardsville Wildcats at noon on Thursday, to see who will claim the 2A State Championship.