LeTourneau softball’s Katelyn Trombley reflects on a season cut short

We’ve been checking in on some of our East Texas athletes, as they deal with their seasons being cut short.

Katelyn Trombley is a junior on the LeTourneau softball team, and a chapel hill high school graduate.

In 16 games she had 14 RBI and three home runs, but now this season is over, and she says her time at home makes her appreciate even more so, what this 2020 team meant to her.

“Honestly this is like the best group of girls I think, it’s really important for us to be a close-knit family and that’s how we were,” said Trombley. “I feel like coming back next year I won’t be taking anything for granted and going all out because you never know when your last game is going to be.”

Trombley says she is working to stay in shape at home, and can’t wait until she gets a chance to be back out on the field with the rest of her Yellowjackets.