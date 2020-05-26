Legendary Tatum track coach is headed back home to Marshall

TATUM, Texas (KETK) – Since 1989, J.B. Haggerty has been building memories in Tatum.

“It’s been part of a unique situation, it’s a family environment where everybody takes care of everybody and it brings forth the true statement, that it truly takes a village to raise a child,” said Haggerty. “I’ve been excited about being a part of that and being a positive influence in some of the lives of our young people.”

During his time as head track and field coach, the Eagles have won five state championships, but now he’ll be heading back to his hometown of Marshall, to coach the Mavericks.

“Very difficult decision but we were led through our faith and hopefully we’ll continue to make a positive influence on the lives of our young individuals in Marshall and here in Tatum,” said Haggerty.

Haggerty’s accolades speak for themselves, but beyond the trophies and medals, it’s the relationships he’s built with his athletes, that continue to stand the test of time.

“Heartwarming to know that people care, they don’t care about how much you know until they know how much you care and it works both ways,” said Haggerty.

So now it’s time to make new memories with the Mavs, but Haggerty says he’ll never forget his many years with the Eagles.

“They are still family and I still love them with the love of Jesus Christ,” said Haggerty. “I wish both Tatum and Marshall well in the coming future.”

