Kilgore loses to Sweeny 5-1 in state semifinal round

AUSTIN, Texas (KETK) — It was an outstanding run for the Kilgore Bulldogs, who made it to the 2019 state baseball tournament in Austin, but came up short, losing to Sweeny 5-1.

Kilgore was able to tie the game up in the bottom of the first inning, when Jayce McFarland knocked in Gus Whitt, to make it 1-1.

But the Bulldogs from Southeast Texas pulled away, and advanced to the state title game.

Afterward, Kilgore head coach Eugene Lafitte, told his guys not to hang their heads, saying to his team “You’ve accomplished something that hadn’t been done in 47 years.”

Sweeny will now face Argyle for the stat title, for the second year in a row.